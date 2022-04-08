Left Menu

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:54 IST
India successfully flight testes missile system SFDR booster
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday successfully flight tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) booster, a missile system, at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the Odisha coast here.

The SFDR-based propulsion enables the missile to intercept aerial threats at very long range at supersonic speeds, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

The test demonstrated reliable functioning of all critical components involved in the complex missile system and met all the mission objectives, it said. The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of instruments like telemetry, radar and electro Optical tracking systems deployed by ITR.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful trial of SFDR. He termed it as an important milestone towards development of critical missile technologies in the country. The SFDR has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories such as Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune.

