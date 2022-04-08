US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields climb again

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields surged at the end of a volatile week marked by concerns around aggressive moves by the Fed to tame inflation and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.3 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34569.24.

The S&P 500 fell 6.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 4494.15, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.8 points, or 0.48%, to 13830.474 at the opening bell.

