US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as yields climb again

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:07 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, dragged down by growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields surged at the end of a volatile week marked by concerns around aggressive moves by the Fed to tame inflation and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.3 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34569.24.

The S&P 500 fell 6.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 4494.15, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.8 points, or 0.48%, to 13830.474 at the opening bell.

