Left Menu

Twitter introduces ALT badge, improved image descriptions globally

Social media giant Twitter, on Thursday, announced the rollout of the ALT badge and improved image descriptions for all users globally.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:56 IST
Twitter introduces ALT badge, improved image descriptions globally
Representative image (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Social media giant Twitter, on Thursday, announced the rollout of the ALT badge and improved image descriptions for all users globally. According to The Verge, Twitter first announced changes were coming in March 2022.

Images having text descriptions will get a badge that reads 'alt,' and clicking on the badge will pop up the description. "As promised, the ALT badge and exposed image descriptions go global today," reads a tweet from Twitter's Accessibility account. "Over the past month, we fixed bugs and gathered feedback from the limited release group. We're ready. You're ready. Let's describe our images!"

According to Twitter, this ALT badge and image description benefits people who are blind, have low vision, use assistive technology, live in low-bandwidth areas, or want more context. Steps to add ALT image descriptions to an image in a Tweet:

1. After uploading an image to a tweet, select Add description underneath the image. 2. Enter a description of the image in the text box, under the limit of 1000 words.

3. Click Save, and an ALT badge will appear at the corner of the image. 4. After tweeting, any user who sees your tweet will see an ALT badge with the image, and clicking on it pops up the description for your image.

Twitter first introduced image descriptions in 2016, but it could be hard to find where and how to add them. The social media giant didn't have a dedicated accessibility team until late 2020, with workers who wanted to work on accessibility issues volunteering their time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022