Left Menu

Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:38 IST
Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Hardik Pandya 5 Shikhar Dhawan c Wade b Rashid Khan 35 Jonny Bairstow c Rahul Tewatia b Lockie Ferguson 8 Liam Livingstone c Miller b Rashid Khan 64 Jitesh Sharma c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 23 Odean Smith c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 0 Shahrukh Khan lbw b Rashid Khan15 Kagiso Rabada run out (Shami/Wade) 1 Rahul Chahar not out 22 Vaibhav Arora b Shami 2 Arshdeep Singh not out 10 Extras: 4 (LB-1, W-3) Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-34, 3-86, 4-124, 5-124, 6-153, 7-154,8-156, 9-162.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-36-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-36-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-33-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Darshan Nalkande 3-0-37-2, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-24-0. MORE PTI APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022