Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings here on Friday.

Punjab Kings Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Rashid Khan b Hardik Pandya 5 Shikhar Dhawan c Wade b Rashid Khan 35 Jonny Bairstow c Rahul Tewatia b Lockie Ferguson 8 Liam Livingstone c Miller b Rashid Khan 64 Jitesh Sharma c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 23 Odean Smith c Shubman Gill b Darshan Nalkande 0 Shahrukh Khan lbw b Rashid Khan15 Kagiso Rabada run out (Shami/Wade) 1 Rahul Chahar not out 22 Vaibhav Arora b Shami 2 Arshdeep Singh not out 10 Extras: 4 (LB-1, W-3) Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-34, 3-86, 4-124, 5-124, 6-153, 7-154,8-156, 9-162.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-36-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-36-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-33-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-22-3, Darshan Nalkande 3-0-37-2, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-24-0. MORE PTI APA APA

