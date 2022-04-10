Left Menu

Aditya Singh wins men's 10m Air Rifle T3 National Shooting trials

Kathik however, emerged the most successful shooter of the day, winning both the junior and youth categories of the mens 10m Air Rifle T3 trials to add to his silver in the senior category.Aditya qualified seventh for the semi-final stage with a qualifying round score of 629 while Karthik picked up the eighth and final qualifying spot with 628.7.Also, winning a double gold on the day was Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab, who won both the womens and junior womens 50m Rifle Prone non-Olympic event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 19:50 IST
Aditya Singh wins men's 10m Air Rifle T3 National Shooting trials
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Singh of Uttarakhand won the men's 10m Air Rifle T3 trial on third day of the National Selection Trial 3 & 4, currently underway at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) here on Sunday. Aditya dominated Tamil Nadu's Sri Karthik Raj in the gold medal match to carve out a 17-9 verdict in his favour. Kathik however, emerged the most successful shooter of the day, winning both the junior and youth categories of the men's 10m Air Rifle T3 trials to add to his silver in the senior category.

Aditya qualified seventh for the semi-final stage with a qualifying round score of 629 while Karthik picked up the eighth and final qualifying spot with 628.7.

Also, winning a double gold on the day was Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab, who won both the women's and junior women's 50m Rifle Prone non-Olympic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022