Motorola's Moto G22 debuts in Indian market with faster charging

Motorola's Moto G22, which was unveiled last month, has finally made its debut in India with a 4GB/64GB memory configuration and two colour variants Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Motorola's Moto G22, which was unveiled last month, has finally made its debut in India with a 4GB/64GB memory configuration and two colour variants Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue. According to GSM Arena, there's also a third version called Mint Green arriving later, while the Pearl White model has been skipped for the Indian market.

The Moto G22 has been priced at INR 10,999 and will go on sale in India starting April 13. It is powered by the Helio G37 SoC and runs an ad-free, "near-stock" version of Android 12. This smartphone is built around a 6.5" 90Hz HD+ LCD with a punch hole in the centre for the 16MP selfie camera. Around the back, there's a 50MP primary camera joined by 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units.

As per GSM Arena, the budget smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 20W charging instead of 15W in India. That's no surprise since this isn't the first time Motorola has launched a smartphone in India with faster charging. Last December, the phone maker launched the Moto G51 5G which had 20W charging support. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

