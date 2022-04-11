Cricket-Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh

Left Menu

South Africa spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took all 10 wickets between them as the hosts crushed dismal Bangladesh by 332 runs to claim the series 2-0 following the completion of the second test at St George’s Park on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took all 10 wickets between them as the hosts crushed dismal Bangladesh by 332 runs to claim the series 2-0 following the completion of the second test at St George's Park on Monday. Bangladesh resumed on the fourth morning at 27 for three chasing a venue record 413 but seemed to already have their minds on the flight home as poor shot selections allowed South Africa to skittle them out for 80 in their second innings.

Maharaj took 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 on a wicket that provided prodigious turn but were not unfamiliar conditions for sub-continent side Bangladesh, who will be desperately disappointed with their application. South Africa won the first test in Durban by 220 runs, where they bowled Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings.

