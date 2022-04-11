Technology made democracies leak free and corruption free: IT Minister

We are a country with great potential but have always under performed as compared to our potential has often been the normal discourse. But if we fast forward it to year 2020-21, one can see how technology has altered rather turn on its head the age-old narratives about India, said Shri Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today at Bengaluru.

While delivering a keynote address on the topic, Latest Technology in Dispensation of Justice to the legal professionals at High Court, Bengaluru in an event organized by The Advocate's Association, Bengaluru, Shri Rajiv Chandrasekhar said Democracies imply leakiness and leaky governments. Over the last six years present government has created a framework purely on the back of technology that allows every Penny that is released in beneficiary's name, reaches his account directly without any delay or without any leakage.

Technology has proven that Democracies can be leak free and corruption free. India, being governed by Rule of law - as defined comprehensively in the longest written constitution of the world, dispensation of Justice is a long process and I think because of that the phrase 'Justice delayed is Justice denied'' is coined, he said.

He also mentioned about how the single biggest reforms in the history of indirect taxes - GST have resulted in shattering another age old narrative that revenues from taxes in India can't go up due to black economy. The recent figures show a 34% hike in GST collection (27 lac crore ) in 2021-22 over (22 lac crore ) collected in 2020-21.

He mentioned that latest emerging technologies including Artificial intelligence, Machine learning must be leveraged to expedite disbursal of court cases & bring down the pendency of court cases and shatter another age old narrative about it.

Acknowledging the efforts of Karnataka High Court in meeting challenges posed by the Covid Pandemic and during the Covid induced lockdowns, Minister appreciated the timely use and adoption of technology by way of swiftly switching to virtual hearings to ensure dispensation of justice amidst crises.

One of the dignitaries Mr. Justice Alok Aradhe elaborated on how Judiciary changed according to the changed situation during the pandemic. Judiciary has adopted the technology and has comprehensively used it in the process of delivering justice.

Shri J C Madhuswamy Minister of Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Govt. of Karnataka who was present on the occasion said we have to change according to the situation. We have to utilize the available knowledge on latest Technologies& digitalize the libraries especially in Judiciary. Latest information about developments in technology and its intersection with Law should be made readily available, he said. Early disposal of cases must become top most priority he said.

Shri Vivek Subbareddy President, The Advocates' Association, Bengaluru in his address narrated about the difficulties faced by the Advocates because of lack of technological facility and requested for co working space for the Advocates in all the courts where ever possible. T G Ravi General Secretary of the Association delivered welcome speech.

(With Inputs from PIB)