PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Overview - Elon Musk has confirmed that he will not join Twitter Inc's board although he said he might "engage in discussions" with directors "without limitation", opening the door to future involvement in the company's strategy.

- The U.S. consultancy that oversees Israeli spyware maker NSO Group risks being forced out of the role after a London judge ruled that a legal bid to oust it can go to trial. - Proxy adviser ISS is recommending that investors vote against a proposed new pay package for Axa's chief executive Thomas Buberl, arguing the insurer has not provided a good enough rationale for an offer that would include a 14% salary hike.

- Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, has secured $2 billion in new funding from Sony Group Corp and the group behind the Lego franchise as leading global games companies race to build an avatar-filled "metaverse". (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

