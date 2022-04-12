Left Menu

Disappointed by TRAI recommendations on 5G spectrum; prices too high: COAI

In a statement, COAI said it is disappointed by TRAI recommendations on 5G spectrum bands.The spectrum pricing recommended by TRAI is too high, it said.Throughout the consultation process, industry had presented extensive arguments based on global research and benchmarks, for significant reduction in spectrum prices. Industry recommended 90 per cent lower price, and to see only about 35-40 per cent reduction recommended in prices, therefore is deeply disappointing, the association said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:22 IST
Disappointed by TRAI recommendations on 5G spectrum; prices too high: COAI
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body COAI on Tuesday expressed deep disappointment over TRAI's recommendations on 5G and termed the spectrum pricing suggested by the regulator as ''too high''.

Given the recent reforms for the telecom sector announced by the government, these recommendations are ''one step backward than forwarding'' towards building a digitally connected India, COAI said in a statement.

The Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) is an apex industry body and its members include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. In a statement, COAI said it is disappointed by TRAI recommendations on 5G spectrum bands.

The spectrum pricing recommended by TRAI is too high, it said.

''Throughout the consultation process, the industry had presented extensive arguments based on global research and benchmarks, for a significant reduction in spectrum prices. ''Industry recommended 90 percent lower price, and to see only about 35-40 percent reduction recommended in prices, therefore is deeply disappointing,'' the association said.

