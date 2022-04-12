IG, Engin Tarim form JV to cultivate apples in India
Fruit importers IG International on Tuesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Turkish apple producer Engin Tarim to cultivate 50,000 tonnes of apples in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three years.
The joint venture named as IG-EnginTarim will nurture and cultivate 50,000 tonnes of apples in around 500 hectares in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three years, according to a statement. ''This partnership will bring scalable production, expertise, network and quality assurance to all our customers,” IG International Director - Single family office - Tarun Arora said.
