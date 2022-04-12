Left Menu

IG, Engin Tarim form JV to cultivate apples in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:25 IST
IG, Engin Tarim form JV to cultivate apples in India
  • Country:
  • India

Fruit importers IG International on Tuesday said it has entered into a joint venture with Turkish apple producer Engin Tarim to cultivate 50,000 tonnes of apples in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next three years.

The joint venture named as IG-EnginTarim will nurture and cultivate 50,000 tonnes of apples in around 500 hectares in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three years, according to a statement. ''This partnership will bring scalable production, expertise, network and quality assurance to all our customers,” IG International Director - Single family office - Tarun Arora said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022