Jitendra New EV Tech investigating incident of its electric scooters catching fire

Electric vehicles maker Jitendra New EV Tech Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it is investigating the cause of its electric scooters catching fire while being transported in a container truck last week.The incident happened on April 9 near the companys factory gate at Nashik in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:05 IST
Electric vehicles maker Jitendra New EV Tech Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it is investigating the cause of its electric scooters catching fire while being transported in a container truck last week.

The incident happened on April 9 near the company's factory gate at Nashik in Maharashtra. ''We are investigating the root cause and we will come up with the findings in the coming days,'' a spokesperson of Jitendra New EV Tech said in a statement.

Stating that smoke was noticed coming from the container's upper deck, the spokesperson said, ''Our team immediately swung into action and brought the situation under control''.

According to reports, around 20 electric scooters of the company were damaged in the fire. Jitendra New EV Tech has been selling EVs since 2016.

Recently there have been incidents of electric scooters of various manufacturers, including Ola Electric and Okinawa, catching fire in different parts of the country, raising questions over the safety of such vehicles.

