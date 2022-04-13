Left Menu

YouTube says working to fix disruption

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 02:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 02:18 IST
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix.

The company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TeamYouTube/status/1513978146307158018?s=20&t=A_CQ0gElC_ljy0t17jq5GQ that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced. Outage-tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.

Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

