Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:53 IST
You can now join Meet call directly from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Image Credit: Google

Google has added the ability for Workspace users to start or join a Meet call directly from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. At the top right corner of your document, you will now start seeing a prominent Google Meet button, using which you can:

  • Join a Google Meet call: Tap the "Join the call" button to quickly join and present a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to all attendees.
  • Just present the tab: Tap the "Just present this tab" button to present content from a document directly to an active Google Meet call.
  • Start a new collaboration call straight from your document.

"To help teams do their best work in the hybrid work world, as many of us begin a return to office, we continue to make enhancements to Google Meet to help ensure that video meetings are inclusive and collaborative no matter the location or device preference. We hope this feature makes it easier for everyone in the meeting to collaborate in real-time while having a conversation—all from the same tab," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The ability to start or join a Google Meet call from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It will take some time for the feature to become available to all users.

