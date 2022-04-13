Left Menu

Google Pixel 6A appears at FCC, hinting at May release

Google launched its flagship Pixel 6 series last year and is now gearing up for the release of its Pixel 6A smartphone in the markets worldwide.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:41 IST
Google Pixel 6A (mage source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Google launched its flagship Pixel 6 series last year and is now gearing up for the release of its Pixel 6A smartphone in the markets worldwide. According to The Verge, the new Pixel 6A has passed the FCC, a regulatory platform that requires products to be listed before their release, as spotted by Droid Life.

Although there is no concrete date on when it would release, speculations about the timing of the documentation suggest an official announcement sometime in the month of May this year. Spotted on the FCC website, the documents reveal some of the features that will be available on the Pixel 6A. It seems at least one model of the Pixel 6A will come with support for mmWave 5G, also known as high-band 5G.

Coming to the specifications, the Pixel 6A is expected to have a smaller screen than the Pixel 5A. Having Google's own Tensor processor paired with at least 6GB of RAM, the Pixel 6A is set to bring AI-powered features with a 6.2-inch OLED display, as reports suggest. Unlike the Pixel 5A smartphone available only in the US and Japan, the upcoming Pixel 6A is expected to launch in multiple countries around the world.

While Google IO 2022 takes place on May 11, it is believed that the Pixel 6A announcement will be made at the developers' conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

