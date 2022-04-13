IPL Scoreboard: MI vs PBKS
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal c Yadav b Ashwin 52 Shikhar Dhawan c Pollard b Basil Thampi Jonny Bairstow b Unadkat 12 Liam Livingstone b Bumrah 2 Jitesh Sharma not out 30 M Shahrukh Khan b Basil Thampi 15 Odean Smith not out 1 Extras: (LB-8, W-8) 16 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-127, 3-130, 4-151, 5-197 Bowling: Basil Thampi 4-0-47-2, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-44-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-28-1, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-34-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-37-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC
