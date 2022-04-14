Left Menu

Ukraine says 1,567 people evacuated from cities on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:08 IST
A total of 1,567 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Wednesday, fewer than the 2,671 who escaped on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, made the announcement in an online post.

