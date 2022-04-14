Tech Mahindra partners with Keysight to certify 5G vendors' gear in New Jersey lab

Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced a collaboration with Keysight Technologies to certify 5G vendors' equipment at its O-RAN (open radio access network) lab in New Jersey, the US.

Put simply, Open RAN or open radio access network architecture is industry terminology for interoperability and standardisation of radio access network elements, including products and software from various vendors.

By leveraging Keysight's Open RAN architect (KORA) solutions, Tech Mahindra's lab will become fully equipped to perform full validation of designs developed by CSPs (Communication Service Providers), ISVs (Independent Software Vendors), OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and ODMs (Original Design Manufactures) in compliance to norms defined by the O-RAN alliance.

This ensures that the entire open RAN system, built on open standards and disaggregated network architectures, performs as expected in terms of data speed, capacity, connection latency and security.

Keysight offers a range of O-RAN test, emulation and optimisation solutions. These solutions enable vendors of small cells, macro cells and cloud RAN as well as mobile operators, test labs and hyperscale data centres to verify functionality and compliance to standards and system performance prior to live network deployment.

