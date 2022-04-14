IPL Scoreboard: RR vs GT

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans here on Thursday. Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade run out (van der Dussen) 12 Shubman Gill c Hetmyer b Parag 13 Vijay Shankar c Samson b Sen 2 Hardik Pandya not out 87 Abhinav Manohar c Ashwin b Chahal 43 David Miller not out 31 Extras: (NB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-15, 3-53, 4-139 Bowling: James Neesham 3-0-29-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-35-0, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-51-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-32-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-12-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-33-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)