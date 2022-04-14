Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RR vs GT

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:32 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RR vs GT

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans here on Thursday. Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade run out (van der Dussen) 12 Shubman Gill c Hetmyer b Parag 13 Vijay Shankar c Samson b Sen 2 Hardik Pandya not out 87 Abhinav Manohar c Ashwin b Chahal 43 David Miller not out 31 Extras: (NB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-15, 3-53, 4-139 Bowling: James Neesham 3-0-29-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-35-0, Kuldeep Sen 4-0-51-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-32-1, Riyan Parag 1-0-12-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-33-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022