Russia blocks The Moscow Times' Russian language website

Russia's communications watchdog has blocked access to the Russian language website of The Moscow Times, a newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Moscow Times said Russian internet providers had already started to block its Russian-language site. It published a notice from Russia's communications watchdog which said its site was now blocked.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:13 IST
Russia's communications watchdog has blocked access to the Russian language website of The Moscow Times, a newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Moscow Times said Russian internet providers had already started to block its Russian-language site. It published a notice from Russia's communications watchdog which said its site was now blocked. Russia's communications watchdog did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

