Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G receives Android 12 update

South Korean giant Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G, which was announced with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 last January, will now be receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update. According to GSM Arena, the update will also bump up the Android security patch level on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to that of March 2022.

The One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 5G has firmware version A326BXXU4BVC8 and is currently seeding in Thailand for units with model code SM-A326B. But it shouldn't be too long before the rollout expands to other regions too. That being said, people who live in Thailand and haven't received One UI 4.1 update on their Galaxy A32 5G yet, can check for it manually by navigating to the phone's settings and then the software update menu, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)