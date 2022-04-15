Left Menu

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk takeover

Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer. Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter- the micro-blogging platform that has become a global means of communication for individuals and world leaders - and it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's $43 billion cash takeover offer.

Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter- the micro-blogging platform that has become a global means of communication for individuals and world leaders - and it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday. After his TED talk on Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote."

Under the plan, also known as a 'poison pill' strategy to resist a bid from a potential acquirer, the rights will become exercisable if anyone acquires ownership of 15% or more of Twitter's outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board. The rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023, Twitter said.

