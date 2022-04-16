Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: KL Rahul not out 103 Quinton de Kock lbw b Fabian Allen 24 Manish Pandey b M Ashwin 38 Marcus Stoinis c Rohit b Unadkat 10 Deepak Hooda c Ishan Kishan b Unadkat 15 Krunal Pandya not out 1 Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-124, 3-155, 4-198 Bowling: Tilak Varma 1-0-7-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-32- 2, Murugan Ashwin 4-0-33-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-0, Tymal Mills 3-0-54-0, Fabian Allen 4-0-46-1.

