Telegram update brings custom notification sounds and mute durations

Telegram is rolling out a new update that adds the ability to create your own notification tones, set custom durations for muting chats or auto-deleting messages, improved forwarding and more features.

With this update, you can now turn any sound into a notification tone to create custom alerts. Simply tap a short audio file or voice message in chat to instantly add it to your list of notification sounds, which you can assign to any chat. To access sounds, go to Settings > Notifications and Sounds and then add new tones and set sounds for individual chats or entire groups of chats.

Secondly, you can now pause notifications for a specific duration, like the length of a midday nap or extended vacation. Tap 'Notifications' on a chat's info page on your Android device or Mute in the chat header. On iOS, tap 'Mute' on a chat's info page.

Next up, Auto-Delete can now be enabled in fewer taps and it also supports flexible timer settings like 2 days, 3 weeks, 4 months, and more. You can enable the feature from the three-dot icon on a chat's info page.

Telegram's April update also brings improvements to message forwarding. With today's update, reply previews are now included when forwarding messages to other chats. You can also hide the sender's name or media captions if you want to forward a message more anonymously.

Telegram is also providing bot developers with the tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces which can be programmed to match a user's theme. Telegram bots can completely replace any website and can also handle small tasks like chat management by adding extra features, automating processes or helping moderators. the company says.

Next up, the April update brings improvements to the player window on Android. You can now pinch to change its size, and tap X to quickly close it.

Other improvements include better quality message translations on iOS, new animations and more animated emojis.