Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 17:43 IST
SCOREBOARD: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 8 Prabhsimran Singh c Pooran b T Natarajan 14 Jonny Bairstow lbw b J Suchith 12 Liam Livingstone c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 60 Jitesh Sharma c and b Umran Malik 11 Shahrukh Khan c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 26 Odean Smith c and b Umran Malik 13 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Rahul Chahar b Umran Malik 0 Vaibhav Arora b Umran Malik 0 Arshdeep Singh run out 0 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: 151 all out in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 10-1, 33-2, 48-3, 61-4, 132-5, 151-6, 151-7, 151-8, 151-9 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-22-3, Marco Jansen 4-0-35-0, T Natarajan 4-0-38-1, Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-28-1, Umran Malik 4-1-28-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022