SCOREBOARD: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 8 Prabhsimran Singh c Pooran b T Natarajan 14 Jonny Bairstow lbw b J Suchith 12 Liam Livingstone c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 60 Jitesh Sharma c and b Umran Malik 11 Shahrukh Khan c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 26 Odean Smith c and b Umran Malik 13 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Rahul Chahar b Umran Malik 0 Vaibhav Arora b Umran Malik 0 Arshdeep Singh run out 0 Extras: (W-7) 7 Total: 151 all out in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 10-1, 33-2, 48-3, 61-4, 132-5, 151-6, 151-7, 151-8, 151-9 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-22-3, Marco Jansen 4-0-35-0, T Natarajan 4-0-38-1, Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-28-1, Umran Malik 4-1-28-4.

