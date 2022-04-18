Ericsson and Bahrain's Batelco collaborate on next-gen 5G technologies

In line with Bahrain's 2030 Vision, Batelco has collaborated with Ericsson on next-generation 5G technologies and innovations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will explore a range of 5G technologies, including Voice over New Radio (NR), Charging System, cloud-native 5G Core and Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) for smart city development.

"In addition to the strong coverage that 5G from Ericsson provides, this MoU aims to explore ways to implement 5G technologies and reap the advanced benefits for different industries in Bahrain, through providing examples of innovative use cases. By providing technical support to major industries in the Kingdom, we look forward to contributing to the further prosperity of these industries," said Mikkel Vinter, Chief Executive Officer of Batelco.

In a press release on Sunday, Ericsson that Voice over New Radio (NR) and advanced Charging System will enhance Batelco's real-time convergent charging as well as enable the introduction of new smart and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) products. The MoU also covers cloud-native 5G Core and 5G Standalone (SA) solutions that helped the duo complete the first 5G SA data call in the Kingdom.

Further, Batelco's and Ericsson's exploration of NB-IoT will propel smart city visions with features such as smart metering, air quality monitoring, and building management seen having a significant impact on smart city development.

The deal will also lay the foundation for 5G mmWave introduction which, via its higher bandwidth, higher data rates and extended range capabilities, offers great potential for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), gaming, and industry applications.

Commenting on the collaboration, Wojciech Bajda, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, "We look forward to working with Batelco and exploring 5G technologies that can unlock various growth opportunities for digital development. We are certain our collaboration will support Batelco in discovering new business models and in creating new and innovative offerings in the Kingdom."