Drone Strikes Halt Russian Oil Refineries: Energy Tensions Mount

Drone attacks have caused the Rosneft-owned Syzran and Saratov oil refineries in Volga cities to cease operations, exacerbating Russia's domestic fuel shortages. The strikes damaged key processing units, delaying repairs. These developments come amid ongoing energy infrastructure attacks between Russia and Ukraine, alongside conflicting international diplomatic announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:48 IST
Drone Strikes Halt Russian Oil Refineries: Energy Tensions Mount

Drone attacks have halted operations at Rosneft-owned oil refineries in the Volga river cities of Syzran and Saratov, causing significant disruptions. Industry sources revealed Wednesday that the Syzran plant stopped processing crude on Tuesday, closely following a suspension at the Saratov facility last Friday.

The persistent energy infrastructure attacks between Russia and Ukraine continue unabated, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire agreement. With the refineries ceasing operations, Russia faces exacerbating domestic fuel shortages, straining its limited capacity to export gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Significant damage was reported at Syzran's main CDU-6 crude distillation unit, critical to its operations, with repairs anticipated to drag on for at least a month. Saratov, too, struggles from recurring drone strikes, halting crude processing, as it attempts to recover and resume operations amid lingering damage and fire hazards.

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