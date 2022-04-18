Left Menu

R Madhavan 'overwhelmed' after son Vedaant bags gold medal at Danish Open swimming meet

Actor R Madhavan says he is overwhelmed and humbled with his son Vedaants winning streak after he scored his second medal, a gold, in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.The 16-year-old bagged gold in the mens 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by a whopping 1148 to stop the clock at 817.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a video of his son from the ceremony....

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 11:09 IST
R Madhavan 'overwhelmed' after son Vedaant bags gold medal at Danish Open swimming meet
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Actor R Madhavan says he is ''overwhelmed and humbled'' with his son Vedaant's winning streak after he scored his second medal, a gold, in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

The 16-year-old bagged gold in the men's 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.

Madhavan took to Instagram and posted a video of his son from the ceremony.

''... Today it's a Gold in 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team,'' the 51-year-old actor wrote.

On Friday, Vedaant had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event, before bettering his 200m freestyle time to finish 12th overall in the event. The Danish Open concludes on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022