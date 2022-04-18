Left Menu

India, Finland to establish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:38 IST
India, Finland to establish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing
  • Country:
  • India

India and Finland will establish an Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing and it will attempt to stimulate innovative research and development projects to address needs of both nations.

Visiting Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs, Mika Lintila, met Union Minister Jitendra Singh and announced the decision to establish the centre.

This bilateral collaboration between the two countries is an attempt to stimulate innovative research and development projects that address a specific need or challenge, demonstrate high industrial relevance and commercial potential, and aim to deliver benefit to both nations, Singh said.

The Indian side has identified three premier institutes, IIT-Madras, IISER-Pune and C-DAC-Pune, for the Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing, he said, according to a statement issued by the Science and Technology Ministry.

Singh said that the move comes in the wake of the decision taken in the last joint committee meeting held in November 2020 to initiate cooperation in new emerging areas like 5G, quantum computing and sustainability by involving academia, industries and start-ups of the two countries.

The Department of Science and Technology has initiated several new mission mode programmes like electric vehicles, cyber physical system, quantum technologies, future manufacturing, green hydrogen fuel and sought joint collaboration with Finland in solving issues of societal challenges, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022