Suki Adds New Skill to Its Voice-Enabled Digital Assistant

Suki Assistant can now retrieve patient information from the EHR so users can focus more time on patient care Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced today that it has added new voice-enabled capabilities to its flagship Suki Assistant. An expanded menu of commands now affords physician users of the digital assistant a more streamlined information retrieval and documentation experience, decreasing the administrative burden and freeing up more time for patient care. This is the latest innovation for Suki, which has been rapidly launching new features that tackle an increasingly broad scope of clerical tasks.

New “show me” commands allow clinicians to quickly retrieve a wide set of patient information, including vital signs, medications, allergies, and medical and surgical histories. This functionality allows clinicians to easily access relevant information untethered from the electronic health record (EHR), enabling them to be more present with their patients.

''Suki Assistant has been a game changer for our practice in terms of documentation and time spent on administrative tasks. The solution has freed up significant time for my colleagues and I to focus on our primary mission—spending time with patients,'' said Dr. Judd Reynolds, family medicine physician at a large multi-specialty clinic. ''The new Show Me commands make it extremely easy to quickly access important information like medication or allergy lists so we can have thorough, informed conversations with our patients without being distracted by searching and clicking in the EHR.” The new functionality is introduced on the heels of exponential client and revenue growth. Along with quadrupling its revenue in 2021, Suki has realized a 38% increase in health system and clinic clients, and users increased by 70% since the beginning of January.

“Transforming physician administrative workflows through the promise of voice and AI remains Suki’s primary mission. Our team’s innovation continues to improve the outlook on clerical burden, one of the principal causes of the physician burnout epidemic plaguing healthcare,” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. “Suki keeps getting better, and the new capabilities are available to users at no additional cost. We are committed to delivering the best possible experience to our users; quickly and continuously improving is the best way to do so.” The Suki Assistant harnesses advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and architecture to deliver an accurate and responsive experience for physician documentation. New features complement a wide variety of existing voice commands to standardize common clinical documentation elements. Even prior to these updates, a pilot study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab found that family medicine and other primary care users of Suki Assistant realized a 72% reduction in their median documentation time per note.

Suki works on mobile (iOS and Android), web, and as a native Windows application. For more information about Suki Assistant, click here.

About Suki Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI-powered voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare tech stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from physicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered, voice enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Platform (SSP), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. SSP uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

