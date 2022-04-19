GOVO introduces new variants to GOBUDS and GOKIXX series

GOBUDS 902, 901 and GOKIXX 651 now available for customers BENGALURU, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding their audio products portfolio, GOVO has announced the launch of the all-new GOBUDS 901, GOBUDS 902 under the truly wireless category and the GOKIXX 651 in the neckband category.

The variants are currently available for purchase on their website (https://www.govo.life/), with GOBUDS 902 as Amazon specials, GOKIXX 651 on Flipkart. GOVO range of products are made available in other leading e-commerce marketplaces like Snapdeal, TataCliq, Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion, and more as GOBUDS, GOCRUSH, GOKIXX and GOBASS variants.

GOBUDS 901 and GOBUDS 902 The GOBUDS 901 and GOBUDS 902 each have a unique and elegant design, an ergonomic fit for continuous linear usage, rich sound with dynamic driver for deep BASS and True audio.They come with Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 30ft of seamless connectivity and a long battery life with up to 20h of nonstop music with Type C Input.

Priced at Rs.2299 and 2499, they are great for listening to music, a companion while working out, or to use while traveling and gaming. In addition, the devices are voice assistant enabled with Siri and Google Assistant support, have super touch control and malfunction touch controls for ease of use, and come in a premium Aluminium metallic curvy case making it a one-of-a-kind offering.

GOKIXX 651 The GOKIXX 651 neckband has a CNC, CD Texture, magnetic earbuds, metallic polished finish and is built with medical grade Silicon. It comes with HD RICH Sound, Sound Engineered though Listen USA devices and functions on fast charge for 10min for 10h of seamless music, and all day & night battery up to 20 hours. In addition, the neckband offers Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, Passive Noise Cancellation, water & sweat resistance IPX5 and comes with in-built voice assistant support making it a great partner for your personal audio needs.

About GOVO: GOVO is a Bengaluru-based start up which recently entered the audio wearables market in India with the launch of their GOBASS, GOCRUSH, GOKIXX and GOBUDS series in January 2022. The brand has been developed in London and the products engineered through Listen technology USA devices and endorsed by TUV worldwide specialists.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799636/GOBUDS_901.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799637/GOBUDS_902.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799638/GOKIXX_651.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)