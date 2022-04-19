Left Menu

United''s Ronaldo won't play game at Liverpool after son dies

As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the familys request for privacy.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:57 IST
United''s Ronaldo won't play game at Liverpool after son dies
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: ANI
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool on Tuesday after the death of one of his newborn twins.

The boy's death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

''Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,'' United said in a statement. ''As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family.'' Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care.

''Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,'' he wrote on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

