Four dead, more wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv -Ukraine officials

Four people were killed and 14 wounded by Russian rockets in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, regional prosecutors said.

"More than 10 residential buildings were damaged, as well as garages and a supermarket," the regional prosecutor's office wrote on Facebook. Earlier on Tuesday, officials said at least three people had been killed and 16 wounded in the shelling of the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

Russia is advancing across almost the entire stretch of the eastern front in its war on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said their soldiers would withstand the offensive.

