IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RCB
Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock c Maxwell b Hazlewood 3 KL Rahul c Karthik b Harshal Patel 30 Manish Pandey c Harshal Patel b Hazlewood 6 Krunal Pandya c Shahbaz Ahmed b Maxwell 42 Deepak Hooda c Prabhudessai b Siraj 13 Ayush Badoni c Karthik b Hazlewood 13 Marcus Stoinis b Hazlewood 24 Jason Holder c Siraj b Harshal Patel 16 Dushmantha Chameera not out 1 Ravi Bishnoi not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-11) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-33, 3-64, 4-100, 5-108, 6-135, 7-148 , 8-163.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-31-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-11-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-25-4, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-25-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-0-20-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cryptoverse: NFT bubble gets that shrinking feeling
Over 3.93 lakh foreigners overstaying in India: govt tells Lok Sabha
Whoopi Goldberg feels Will Smith will bounce back from Oscars slap controversy
IIFL Finance buys back USD 50 mln overseas bonds
Ruchi Soya shares slump nearly 19 pc; recovers partially in afternoon trade