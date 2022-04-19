Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RCB

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:53 IST
IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock c Maxwell b Hazlewood 3 KL Rahul c Karthik b Harshal Patel 30 Manish Pandey c Harshal Patel b Hazlewood 6 Krunal Pandya c Shahbaz Ahmed b Maxwell 42 Deepak Hooda c Prabhudessai b Siraj 13 Ayush Badoni c Karthik b Hazlewood 13 Marcus Stoinis b Hazlewood 24 Jason Holder c Siraj b Harshal Patel 16 Dushmantha Chameera not out 1 Ravi Bishnoi not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-11) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-33, 3-64, 4-100, 5-108, 6-135, 7-148 , 8-163.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-31-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-11-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-25-4, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-25-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-0-20-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022