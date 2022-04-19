IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock c Maxwell b Hazlewood 3 KL Rahul c Karthik b Harshal Patel 30 Manish Pandey c Harshal Patel b Hazlewood 6 Krunal Pandya c Shahbaz Ahmed b Maxwell 42 Deepak Hooda c Prabhudessai b Siraj 13 Ayush Badoni c Karthik b Hazlewood 13 Marcus Stoinis b Hazlewood 24 Jason Holder c Siraj b Harshal Patel 16 Dushmantha Chameera not out 1 Ravi Bishnoi not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-11) 15 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 163 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-33, 3-64, 4-100, 5-108, 6-135, 7-148 , 8-163.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-31-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-11-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-25-4, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-25-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-47-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-0-20-0.

