UPDATE 2-Four dead, 14 wounded in Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say

Four people were killed in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to reports by local officials.

Another 14 people were also wounded by Russian rockets in the city on Tuesday. "More than 10 residential buildings were damaged, as well as garages and a supermarket," the regional prosecutor's office wrote on Facebook.

Russia is advancing across almost the entire stretch of the eastern front in its war on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said their soldiers would withstand the offensive.

