New Mexico slams 'Rust' movie producers with safety citation

New Mexico on Wednesday issued its maximum citation against Rust Movie Productions LLC for safety lapses ahead of what it called the "avoidable" fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western "Rust."

An investigation into the fatality found the production company knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated "plain indifference" to employee safety, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.

