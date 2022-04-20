Left Menu

New Mexico slams 'Rust' movie producers with safety citation

Updated: 20-04-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:17 IST
New Mexico on Wednesday issued its maximum citation against Rust Movie Productions LLC for safety lapses ahead of what it called the "avoidable" fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Western "Rust."

An investigation into the fatality found the production company knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated "plain indifference" to employee safety, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

