Eight people die in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 11:13 IST
Eight people died in Russian attacks in Ukraine's Luhansk region on Saturday, Serhiy Gaidai, the region's governor, wrote in a post on social media.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
