Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as investors focus on Big Tech earnings

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as investors focus on Big Tech earnings

U.S. stock indexes fell at open on Tuesday as investors waited to see if earnings from Big Tech companies this week will provide support to a market worried about high inflation and slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.0 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 33907.49.

The S&P 500 fell 18.0 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 4278.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.8 points, or 0.67%, to 12918.039 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022