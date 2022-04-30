TradeStars Launches Its Most Anticipated DFS Feature

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India TradeStars has witnessed massive response and recognition concerning the launch of its brand new feature, the DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports). The much-awaited feature will now allow the platform users to participate in daily tournaments and DFS contests and earn digital and monetary rewards in ways they could’ve only imagined.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) The (IPL)Indian Premier League has always been the most anticipated cricket tournament for Cricket Fans all over the world since its foremost season in 2008. The IPL is also one of the most cash-rich tournaments, having a massive fan base ready to support their favorite teams and players in whichever way possible.

TradeStars has been continuously in the limelight ever since the IPL season started. Its outstanding features allow IPL fans to connect on a much deeper level with their favorite teams and cricketers.

On TradeStars, IPL fans can seamlessly trade for the fantasy stocks of any of their favorite players, the value of which is influenced by the players' real-life performances and the community demand for the athlete's fantasy stocks. The fantasy stock price rises every time the player associated with it performs well on the field, earning users more coins. These coins can later be withdrawn in the form of real-life earnings.

The all new DFS feature The revolutionary DFS feature, which was recently added to the TradeStars platform, has further enhanced the sports fan experience. DFS has come across as one of the most loved features especially for the IPL fans, as it enables them to create their own Fantasy teams from a pool of real-world professional athletes and earn points as they perform well on the field.

Why TradeStars? TradeStars is truly paving a better future for Fantasy sports by wrapping an extraordinarily sophisticated set of features in a streamlined, easy-to-use platform. What’s more, even as they quickly expand, they’re taking the time to develop documentation and learning resources to onboard new users.

Unlike other traditional Fantasy sports platforms, TradeStars is powered by innovative Blockchain technology that allows it to be completely transparent to its users and help users earn more in a variety of different ways.

Many new fantasy sports companies are now employing Blockchain technology for the much-needed transparency for their users. But despite it, these platforms have been very slow in bringing new features to the ever-growing number of fantasy sports enthusiasts. TradeStars is making the best use of this opportunity by constantly introducing some genuinely great features. As a result, TradeStars is growing like never before.

Why is it important? The lucrative fantasy sports industry has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries in the last two decades, and with the advent of the affordable internet infrastructure, the market for fantasy sports continues to spread as far as mobile connectivity escalates around the world.

Thanks to the solid army of ever-growing, countless sports fans give an unshakeable foundation to this industry. The Allied Market Research’s 2020 study on “Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027” further highlights the exponential growth of the space through stats.

But despite this industry being so rife, there’s little worthwhile innovation that has taken place in the last 5 years. This has resulted in the emergence of TradeStars.

Make the Most out of IPL 2022, with TradeStars This time the IPL 2022 is more significant than ever because of the inclusion of two new teams- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. In addition to this, IPL is being conducted in India after a long time, further driving the enthusiasm among Indian Fans.

Therefore, the craze for this IPL season is unbelievably high, and TradeStars is leveraging this opportunity to help IPL fans make the most out of this IPL season. Below are some unique features of TradeStars that make it stand out from all other online Fantasy Sports Platforms.

• F-NFTs(fractional non-fungible tokens) Fantasy stocks on TradeStars are implemented through the innovative concept of F-NFTs. Users on TradeStars can buy F-NFTs in any customized fraction, thus significantly lowering participants, economic barrier of entry.

• 24*7 Gameplay System It is one of the most popular features of TradeStars that allows users to trade in different athletes’ fantasy stocks regardless of live matches.

• Fiat deposits This has been one of TradeStars most successful features, as it enables smooth onboarding of new users. It simply allows users from any part of the world to deposit their traditional currencies, such as USD, Euro, INR, etc.

• F-NFTs swaps This revolutionary feature gives more utility to F-NFTs. It allows users to swap/interchange their F-NFTs using the TradeStars utility token $TSX.

• DFS (Daily fantasy sports) A lot of new users are gravitating to Tradestarts after the launch of this incredible feature, which allows the users to take part in online Sports contests and earn points, that can later be exchanged for real money.

About TradeStars TradeStars is a revolutionary Fantasy Sports Game powered by blockchain technology. Through an innovative Play-to-earn approach, it combines Defi economics with DFS gaming.

TradeStars allow users to trade fantasy stocks representing real-life athletes’ performances, compete against each other in different types of DFS contests, and earn monetary and digital rewards.

For more information and regular updates, check out the official website and follow us on Twitter, Medium, and Telegram to stay in touch.

