Revenue Deficit Grant Debate Heats Himachal Assembly

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was the scene of acrimonious exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over financial management, as the debate on Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) gripped the session for the second consecutive day.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu criticized his predecessors, accusing them of pushing the state towards financial instability. Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur rebutted, highlighting the previous BJP government's successes in debt repayment, supported by figures from past fiscal years.

The central government's cessation of RDG for 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh, was at the heart of the discussion. Urging for unity, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called for collective effort to combat the withdrawal's adverse effects, emphasizing the importance of protecting Himachal's financial rights.

