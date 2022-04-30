Left Menu

MI win toss, opt to bowl against RR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 19:48 IST
MI win toss, opt to bowl against RR
MI made a couple of changes with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming in place of Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat, while RR fielded the same playing XI. Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

MI made a couple of changes with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming in place of Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat, while RR fielded the same playing XI.

MI are yet to open their account, having lost eight matches so far, while second-placed RR are entering the game with three wins on the trot.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022