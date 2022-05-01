IPL Scoreboard: RR vs MI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Daryl Mitchell b Ashwin 2 Ishan Kishan c Samson b Boult 26 Suryakumar Yadav c Riyan Parag b Chahal 51 Tilak Varma c Riyan Parag b Prasidh 35 Kieron Pollard c Daryl Mitchell b Kuldeep Sen 10 Tim David not out 20 Daniel Sams not out 6 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-8) 11 Total: (5 wkts, 19.2 Overs) 161 Fall of Wickets: 23-1, 41-2, 122-3, 122-4, 155-5 Bowler: Trent Boult 3-0-26-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-29-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-21-1, Daryl Mitchell 1-0-20-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-33-1, Kuldeep Sen 3.2-0-29-1.
