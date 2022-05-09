Left Menu

Nokia opens first cybersecurity 5G testing lab in United States

09-05-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nokia on Monday launched the first end-to-end 5G testing lab in Dallas, United States, focused solely on cybersecurity. At the lab, both the company's products and partner products will be tested against real-world attack scenarios.

The Advanced Security Testing and Research (ASTaR) lab will use and develop cutting-edge tools and techniques to assess the security resilience of 5G networks, as well as their associated software, hardware and applications. The lab will then use these assessments to address emerging security threats, and lab researchers will engage with the cybersecurity community to identify emerging threat vectors and potential vulnerabilities.

In addition, ASTaR will serve as a central repository for cybersecurity knowledge that will be shared across Nokia and with its operator, enterprise and government customers.

"To demonstrate our leadership and commitment to security, Nokia will be the first to inaugurate a lab in the U.S. with the singular mission of identifying and preventing cybersecurity attacks. ASTaR lab will be an ideal testing ground to assess security in the larger context of network use and abuse scenarios," said Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nokia.

Leveraging the cutting-edge security research capabilities of Nokia Bell Labs, the cybersecurity 5G testing lab will also focus on the larger context of network use and abuse scenarios.

