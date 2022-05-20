Repair and Restore SQL Database using Stellar Repair for MS SQL Software

Recently, a sudden power outage at our work caused an unclean shutdown of the SQL Server databases. Restarting the server started the recovery of each database. We were able to restore most of the databases, but there is one database that won't come up. We cannot restore the database from backup as the backup is not up to date and missing some crucial data. Also, repairing the database using the DBCC may result in data loss.

While looking for alternatives for restoring the SQL Server database without the risk of data loss, we came across the SQL recovery tool from Stellar®. Stellar Repair for MS SQL software did the job. It repaired and restored the inaccessible database to its original state.

How to Use Stellar Repair for MS SQL Software?

Before we talk about using the software, let's first see the software installation prerequisites:

Processor: Intel-compatible (x86, x64)

Memory: 32 GB (recommended) 16 GB (minimum)

Hard Disk: 250 MB for installation files

MS SQL Server: 2019 and earlier versions

Operating System: Windows Server 2019, 2016, 2012, 2008, 2003 and Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and 7

The download and installation process of the software is very simple and quick. It took only a few seconds to complete the software installation. Launching the software opened a pop-up message asking to stop the SQL server and copying the database to some other location.

Image Credit: Stellar

The software repairs the MDF file. You have to navigate and select the file you want to repair using the Browse or Find options.

Image Credit: Stellar

On clicking Repair, the software provides two scan levels, a standard one for fast scanning and an advanced scan option for thorough scanning. Select the scan option that best works for you.

Image Credit: Stellar

After the scan completes, the software previews the repaired database and its recoverable objects. In addition to repairing a corrupt database, the software also helps recover deleted data. However, you need log file for the recovery of deleted records.

Image Credit: Stellar

The next step is to save the repaired database file.

Image Credit: Stellar

You can choose to recreate the database by saving the repaired MDF file into a New Database or save it in a Live database. This means you can export the repaired database into an existing database. You can also choose to save the file in other file formats (like CSV, HTML, and XLS).

To save the MDF file into a database, you need to provide details to connect to the server and choose the location to save the file.

Image Credit: Stellar

On clicking Next, the software provides two different levels of saving options. You can choose the Fast Saving option to quickly save the repaired file with data first and indexes later. But, if you want to save the data and indexes simultaneously, select the Standard Saving option.

Image Credit: Stellar

The SQL recovery tool starts saving the records and shows the status. The tables with "Completed" status are the ones that have been saved. The ones that are still getting saved have the status "Processing", and the rest are shown as "Pending". It's amazing how the software keeps the users posted about the progress of the saving process.

Image Credit: Stellar

Conclusion

You can use Stellar Repair for MS SQL to repair your MDF file (if you don't want to lose your data by running the DBCC CHECKDB command with REPAIR_ALLOW_DATA_LOSS).

The tool also helps restore the database with minimum downtime by allowing you to process and save multiple database tables in a single process – with 8X speed.

The software is available in different editions. To verify the data accuracy before saving it, you can download the demo version of the SQL recovery tool. To save the data, you will need to activate the tool's licensed version.

Some other software features are as follows:

Recovers database objects like tables, views, triggers, collations, stored procedures, synonyms, etc.

Recover clustered and non-clustered indexes.

Supports MS SQL Server ROW Compressed and Page Compressed data.

Allows selecting specific database objects you want to save in the repaired MDF file.

Generate a log report of the complete SQL database repair process.

Stellar Repair for MS SQL is a simple to use and efficient software. It does what it claims; repairs corrupt SQL database and reinstates access to the database.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)