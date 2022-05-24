WEF 2022: Swiss Digital Initiative takes Digital Trust Label global

The Swiss Digital Initiative on Tuesday announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting that it has taken its Digital Trust Lebel to the international level, within five months of its launch.

Since its launch in January 2022, the Label has been awarded to five Swiss companies and their digital services and 14 more have committed to getting the Label in 2022.

On top of that, UNICEF Switzerland and Liechtenstein have become the first non-profit organization, which will add another layer of trust to its online donation process with the Label.

With the customer app of the German company wefox, the Digital Trust Label will - for the first time - be awarded outside of Switzerland, Swiss Digital Initiative (SDI) said.

With protection and trust becoming a prerequisite in the digital space, users are increasingly aware of digital risks and demand more digital transparency and accountability.

The Digital Trust Label indicates the trustworthiness of a digital service or an app in a clear, visual, and non-technical language that everyone can understand.

Created in Switzerland in a participatory and inclusive way, the Swiss Digital Initiative provides a solution that enables companies to convey their commitment to digital responsibility.

Similar to the organic label and a nutrition facts table, the Digital Trust Label acts as a seal of trust in the digital world.

The first digital trust pioneers are Swiss Re, Swisscom, and Credit Suisse and two Startups, PeopleWeek and Credit Exchange AG.

