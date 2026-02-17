Left Menu

France and Germany Push for Simplified EU Financial Services

France and Germany urge the European Commission to launch a simplification package to make EU financial regulations easier for firms. They emphasize the need for a comprehensive review to streamline regulations, improve competitiveness, and integrate banking sectors amidst global trends of deregulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:43 IST
France and Germany Push for Simplified EU Financial Services

In an unprecedented collaboration, France and Germany have jointly called upon the European Commission to propose an ambitious 'Financial Services Simplification Package.' Citing a letter obtained by Reuters, the request seeks to alleviate the complexities of current EU financial regulations to benefit businesses.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil and French counterpart Roland Lescure urge a comprehensive review of existing financial frameworks, aiming for better coherence and implementation. They highlight that, unlike the U.S. and UK, Europe must accelerate its financial integration or risk falling behind global competitors.

Key areas for simplification, as noted in the letter to Commissioner Maria Luis Albuquerque, include streamlining reporting procedures and prioritizing real-world efficacy over bureaucratic burdens. This proposed effort is crucial for Europe's financial stability and competitiveness, according to the ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

Electoral Integrity or Controversy? CEO Dismisses SP's Allegations

 India
2
Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

Iran-U.S. Nuke Talks: A Breakthrough in Diplomatic Relations

 Global
3
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
4
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026