Germany Dominates France to Secure Quarterfinal Spot Against Slovakia

In a commanding first period, Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka helped Germany secure a 5-1 victory against France, paving their way to a quarterfinal clash with Slovakia.

The game saw a dominant start by Germany, with Frederik Tiffels scoring unassisted, capitalizing on a mistake by France's captain Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Despite Bellemare getting one back for France, Germany's Joshua Samanski and Nico Sturm sealed the game with goals in the third period.

Draisaitl, a standout player from the Edmonton Oilers, opened the scoring early with a power-play goal, making a noticeable impression on Slovakia, their next opponent. Switzerland also advanced after defeating Italy 3-0, setting up a match with Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)