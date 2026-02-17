Left Menu

Germany Dominates France to Secure Quarterfinal Spot Against Slovakia

Germany triumphed over France in a decisive 5-1 win, securing a quarterfinal showdown against Slovakia. Highlight performances came from Leon Draisaitl, JJ Peterka, and Frederik Tiffels. France's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored, but it wasn't enough against Germany's strong attack. Switzerland, meanwhile, defeated Italy 3-0 to face Finland next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:34 IST
Germany Dominates France to Secure Quarterfinal Spot Against Slovakia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a commanding first period, Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka helped Germany secure a 5-1 victory against France, paving their way to a quarterfinal clash with Slovakia.

The game saw a dominant start by Germany, with Frederik Tiffels scoring unassisted, capitalizing on a mistake by France's captain Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Despite Bellemare getting one back for France, Germany's Joshua Samanski and Nico Sturm sealed the game with goals in the third period.

Draisaitl, a standout player from the Edmonton Oilers, opened the scoring early with a power-play goal, making a noticeable impression on Slovakia, their next opponent. Switzerland also advanced after defeating Italy 3-0, setting up a match with Finland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
2
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland
3
Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

 Global
4
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference

Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026