Germany Dominates France to Secure Quarterfinal Spot Against Slovakia
Germany triumphed over France in a decisive 5-1 win, securing a quarterfinal showdown against Slovakia. Highlight performances came from Leon Draisaitl, JJ Peterka, and Frederik Tiffels. France's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored, but it wasn't enough against Germany's strong attack. Switzerland, meanwhile, defeated Italy 3-0 to face Finland next.
- Country:
- Italy
In a commanding first period, Leon Draisaitl and JJ Peterka helped Germany secure a 5-1 victory against France, paving their way to a quarterfinal clash with Slovakia.
The game saw a dominant start by Germany, with Frederik Tiffels scoring unassisted, capitalizing on a mistake by France's captain Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Despite Bellemare getting one back for France, Germany's Joshua Samanski and Nico Sturm sealed the game with goals in the third period.
Draisaitl, a standout player from the Edmonton Oilers, opened the scoring early with a power-play goal, making a noticeable impression on Slovakia, their next opponent. Switzerland also advanced after defeating Italy 3-0, setting up a match with Finland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ample Reserves Shield Hungary and Slovakia from Oil Supply Risks
EU Confirms No Immediate Oil Supply Crisis for Hungary and Slovakia Amid Disruptions
Slovakia Eyes Westinghouse Partnership for New Nuclear Plant
Pipeline Politics: Hungary and Slovakia Seek Croatian Help Amid Russian Oil Disruption
Oil Strains: Hungary and Slovakia Eye Croatian Route Amid Ukraine Pipeline Dispute