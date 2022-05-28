Left Menu

Microsoft uncovers high-severity vulnerabilities in Android apps with millions of downloads

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:27 IST
Microsoft uncovers high-severity vulnerabilities in Android apps with millions of downloads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft has uncovered high-severity vulnerabilities which affected Android apps with millions of downloads. The vulnerabilities have been fixed by all involved parties, the Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team said on Friday.

The vulnerabilities - identified as CVE-2021-42598, CVE-2021-42599, CVE-2021-42600, and CVE-2021-42601 - were found in a mobile framework owned by Israeli firm mce Systems and used by multiple large mobile service providers in pre-installed Android System apps that potentially exposed users to remote (albeit complex) or local attacks.

The vulnerabilities could have been attacking vectors for attackers to access system configuration and sensitive information, the researchers noted.

All of the vulnerable Android apps, which were default applications installed by phone providers, are available on the Google Play Store where they go through Google Play Protect's automatic safety checks.

Microsoft discovered the vulnerabilities in September 2021 and shared findings with mce Systems and affected mobile service providers. The two companies worked closely to mitigate these vulnerabilities.

"We worked with mce Systems, the developer of the framework, and the affected mobile service providers to solve these issues. We commend the quick and professional resolution from the mce Systems engineering teams, as well as the relevant providers in fixing each of these issues, ensuring that users can continue using such a crucial framework," Microsoft said.

More information is available here.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: Watch it here

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter captures video of record-breaking 25th flight: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022