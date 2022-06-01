Left Menu

Uniphore and CSS Corp Partner to Drive Conversational AI Innovation for Enhanced Customer Experience

It will also drive IT innovation in the contact center landscape by leveraging Uniphores industry-leading conversational AI technology and CSS Corps expertise in systems integration and implementation to develop next-gen value propositions for customers.With over two decades of expertise in IT services, consulting, managed services, and enterprise and consumer technology support, CSS Corp has been leveraging key product and platform partnerships to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:09 IST
Uniphore and CSS Corp Partner to Drive Conversational AI Innovation for Enhanced Customer Experience

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India CSS Corp, a global customer experience (CX) and technology provider, and Uniphore, a leader in Conversational Automation, have today announced a strategic partnership and agreement. This partnership will help businesses elevate their customer experiences proactively by analyzing customer conversations and ensuring they are truly heard and understood. It will also drive IT innovation in the contact center landscape by leveraging Uniphore’s industry-leading conversational AI technology and CSS Corp’s expertise in systems integration and implementation to develop next-gen value propositions for customers.

With over two decades of expertise in IT services, consulting, managed services, and enterprise and consumer technology support, CSS Corp has been leveraging key product and platform partnerships to deliver exceptional customer experiences. A leader in providing the most comprehensive, powerful, and business-friendly solutions, Uniphore combines conversational AI, computer vision, emotion and tonal analysis, workflow automation, in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries. CSS Corp’s domain expertise and market reach combined with Uniphore’s unique platform that detects customers’ emotions, sentiment, and intent, will transform how organizations optimize their service experience efficiently, and drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“Often, customer voices go unheard, sentiments get overlooked, and needs go unnoticed due to siloed interactions across different channels. To improve CX, organizations need to keep evolving their ways to find out what users think, feel, and want,” said Sid Victor, SVP, Sales and Solutions at CSS Corp. “We are thrilled that this partnership brings together unique capabilities to arm businesses with new tools and technologies that offer personalized experiences to customers throughout their journey, starting from when they contact a company until their issue is resolved. We are confident that by leveraging new-age technologies, data-driven smart decision making, and offering unique value propositions for customers, we are well-positioned to disrupt the market.” “With business models continuing to shift to remote work, customer experience has never been more important than today,” said Jafar Syed, SVP, Global Head of Channel, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. “Combining Uniphore’s industry-leading conversational AI technology with CSS Corp’s deep experience in enterprise and consumer technology support, is a winning recipe for driving the best customer experience for businesses across the globe.” CSS Corp is also part of Uniphore’s Unite partner program. The program includes essential resources to support the partner lifecycle and allow them to leverage Uniphore’s best-of-breed, innovative technology to expand their portfolio and profitability.

Follow CSS Corp on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022