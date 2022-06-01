Left Menu

Spain to crack down on videogame 'loot boxes' blamed for pathological behaviour

Spain is set to become the first European country to have a law regulating the use of so-called loot boxes in videogames, aiming to avoid "thoughtless, compulsive or even pathological" consumer behaviour, the government said on Wednesday. The loot boxes – digital packages of virtual items that can be purchased using real money - are an important source of developers' revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:58 IST
Spain to crack down on videogame 'loot boxes' blamed for pathological behaviour

Spain is set to become the first European country to have a law regulating the use of so-called loot boxes in videogames, aiming to avoid "thoughtless, compulsive or even pathological" consumer behaviour, the government said on Wednesday.

The loot boxes – digital packages of virtual items that can be purchased using real money - are an important source of developers' revenue. They give players the chance to win desirable or often randomised game-changing equipment, and allow gaming companies a stream of high-margin income. Consumer Minister Alberto Garzon said the government will in a few weeks regulate gaming features that offer prizes with an economic value in a real or virtual market and that can be resold or exchanged, including using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or cryptocurrencies.

Loot boxes have introduced similar features to those of traditional gambling, including the randomness of prizes that have a quantifiable value, and a cost to activate the mechanism. In a statement Garzon said the law would allow gamers to have fun while preserving their health and, in particular, that of the most vulnerable, though he didn't give details of exactly what the regulation would entail.

Three out of 10 Spanish students spent money in 2021 to improve their ranking, character, accessories or image in videogames after the initial purchase, according to a survey of the National Plan on Drugs that also monitors online addiction. Younger boys tend to use these purchasing mechanisms the most, it showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022